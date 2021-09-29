Sebi’s M&A booster shot and leg-up for startups

The M&A maze we had was the result of past Sebi norms designed for varied objectives. In takeover cases, for small shareholders to get both a fair deal and an exit option, share acquirers in a position to take control of a firm must extend other owners at large an offer to pick up their holdings at a price based on a specific formula. The bit-by-bit method employed often proved expensive. Also, since an extra stake of 26% had to be acquired this way, the acquirer could easily find its target in violation of our free-float norm, by which at least 25% of its equity should be available for public trading, a rule meant to assure its stock sufficient liquidity. To delist the company, however, further shares had to be snapped up to meet the minimum private-holding criterion of 90% for that to be done. With so many hoops to jump through, it was a tough exercise. Now, a corporate buyer can embark on an open offer, as usual, while declaring a delisting price at a premium to that offer price. If it rakes in enough to delist, all those who submit their shares get the higher rate; and if not, then they must be paid the per-share price at which the takeover was made. This need not cheapen M&As, but simplifies a convoluted process and harmonizes rules. To be sure, retail investors may be boggled by two price baits being dangled for the same share. But even so, as the top rate will prevail, they are unlikely to be left at the raw end of such a bargain.

