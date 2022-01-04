Sebi’s new IPO and preferential issue rules: Applying the brakes?

Limits have been prescribed on the proportion of shares that may be offered for sale by an existing shareholder, based on the holder’s pre-IPO shareholding in the issuer, that apply to companies which do not meet Sebi’s track-record criterion for net worth/ profitability and also do not have identified promoters (as was indicated in Sebi’s consultation paper on the matter). Whilst the purpose of this proposal is to inspire confidence in investors by requiring significant investors to retain their “skin in the game" after listing at par with a company with identified promoters, such restrictions on the ability of investors to participate in an offer-for-sale could result in pre-IPO investors looking for alternate forms of exit before listing—even more so in cases where investors have limited fund life—and could curtail the issue size. For instance, under the new limits, shares offered for sale by shareholders (individually or with persons acting in concert) who hold less than 20% of a firm’s pre-IPO share capital shall not exceed 10% of its pre-IPO share capital. This could mean that a person with 10 shares will potentially only be able to sell one share in a public offer. We believe this may require a second look before it is notified in the official gazette.