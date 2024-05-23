Sebi’s open offer pricing tweak should boost acquisitions in India
Summary
- Market rules that let the open offer of a company acquirer ignore share price moves caused by information leaks should ease acquisitions and favour economic efficiency. But complexity may hamper the idea's implementation.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has changed its takeover regulations to shield acquirers from cost spikes in the event information of a merger and acquisition (M&A) plan gets leaked. From 1 June, when its new rumour verification framework comes into effect, the pricing formula for an open offer will be stripped of any spike that arises from the stock market getting whiff of a company’s control being in play.