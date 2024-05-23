Sebi’s open offer pricing tweak should boost acquisitions in India

Minority shareholders, though, may disapprove of shifts in control and direction, which explains Sebi’s mandate of an exit path laid out for them via an open offer to tender their shares. The price must be fair, of course, which is why the weighted-average formula was created. Yet, this protection of minority shareholders should not deter acquisitions, which is what happens when prices shoot up on the buzz of firms being eyed. Lowering the bar could give India’s M&A arena some dynamism.