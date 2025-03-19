Related-party transaction norms: Protecting minority shareholders or stifling business?
Summary
- Sebi's updated rules on related party transactions increase compliance demands, potentially complicating business processes. The intent is laudable, but will such tighter rules really help minority shareholders?
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s latest regulations on related-party transactions (RPTs) are an exercise in regulatory overreach. Indian law already prescribes several regulations for RPTs, but regulators have been mandating more disclosures and greater levels of rigour that have made compliance extremely onerous.