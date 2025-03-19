Clearly, business exigencies do require RPTs; however, it is not appropriate to approach such transactions with a mindset they are never in the interest of minority shareholders. Also, the aspect of arm’s length price is subjective, and a whole host of factors, such as quantum involved and credit terms, are important. While audit committees certainly do need to have oversight, it is unreasonable to expect them to examine RPTs in excruciating detail as if they are conducting an investigation.