If you are selling an investment service, what better way could there be of making a sales pitch than betting your own money on it? This is the commitment that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants from mutual fund (MF) houses selling units in high-risk schemes to investors. From 1 July, in accordance with a recent directive issued by our regulator of capital markets, they must pay a fifth of their key personnel’s salary—net of taxes and statutory contributions, such as to provident-fund accounts—in the form of units of the MFs such employees are handling, working for or supervising. Besides every fund’s top manager and research team, the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO), chief investment officer, chief risk officer, sales chief, department heads and all others who report directly to the CEO (except secretarial staff), among others, will be counted as ‘key personnel’. In addition, this payout will be locked in for a period of three years. By way of its aim, the idea seems derived from employee stock options (ESOPs), which are designed to partly align the remuneration of top executives with a company’s performance. There is, however, a major difference. While ESOPs are offered by companies on their own volition, and employees can turn them down, MF houses and their staff have been left with no choice in this case.

To be sure, Sebi’s move is well intended. It follows the logic of ‘skin in the game’, a phrase popularized lately by a Nassim Nicholas Taleb book of that title which argues in favour of symmetric risk-sharing. If asset managers have their own skin in play and hence stand to gain or lose just as MF unit-holders do, then they would manage other people’s money more responsibly. So goes the rationale. Investors who lack the wherewithal to track their MFs would thus be better safeguarded. The trouble is that reality need not always follow theory. A stake held in an MF by its decision-makers need not offer clients foolproof sanctuary from reckless decisions in a business where higher risks typically deliver better returns—which is the principal goal. Importantly, the dynamics of allocation decisions can vary from house to house, often depending on internal strategies, and how MFs perform is optimized best by those tasked directly with it. If there exists competition, then the market sets the broad incentives. For these to work, players require a reasonable degree of autonomy over their operations. How they pay their executives, researchers and others should be left to them.

While Sebi has a legitimate role in investor protection, its new rule veers too close to regulatory overreach. Its definition of ‘key personnel’, for example, lumps everyone in authority with a similar burden. But a chief information security officer may have no role in what a fund invests in. What is also odd is that this shift was not preceded by a paper put out for public discussion. Moreover, while it covers equity funds, its ambit leaves out portfolio management services and unit-linked insurance plans, both of which also have public money invested in risky assets. No explanation has been given for this. Over time, compliance with Sebi’s order could weigh MF operations down. Wider approval of investment decisions might well be needed, which could impose large opportunity costs. Investors may feel Sebi is watching out for them by forcing the ‘skin’ of MF employees into the game, but they’re likely to be served better if fund houses aren’t so over-regulated.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.