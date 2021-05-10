Sebi’s skin-in-the-game directive could misfire

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you are selling an investment service, what better way could there be of making a sales pitch than betting your own money on it? This is the commitment that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants from mutual fund (MF) houses selling units in high-risk schemes to investors. From 1 July, in accordance with a recent directive issued by our regulator of capital markets, they must pay a fifth of their key personnel’s salary—net of taxes and statutory contributions, such as to provident-fund accounts—in the form of units of the MFs such employees are handling, working for or supervising. Besides every fund’s top manager and research team, the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO), chief investment officer, chief risk officer, sales chief, department heads and all others who report directly to the CEO (except secretarial staff), among others, will be counted as ‘key personnel’. In addition, this payout will be locked in for a period of three years. By way of its aim, the idea seems derived from employee stock options (ESOPs), which are designed to partly align the remuneration of top executives with a company’s performance. There is, however, a major difference. While ESOPs are offered by companies on their own volition, and employees can turn them down, MF houses and their staff have been left with no choice in this case.

While Sebi has a legitimate role in investor protection, its new rule veers too close to regulatory overreach. Its definition of ‘key personnel’, for example, lumps everyone in authority with a similar burden. But a chief information security officer may have no role in what a fund invests in. What is also odd is that this shift was not preceded by a paper put out for public discussion. Moreover, while it covers equity funds, its ambit leaves out portfolio management services and unit-linked insurance plans, both of which also have public money invested in risky assets. No explanation has been given for this. Over time, compliance with Sebi’s order could weigh MF operations down. Wider approval of investment decisions might well be needed, which could impose large opportunity costs. Investors may feel Sebi is watching out for them by forcing the ‘skin’ of MF employees into the game, but they’re likely to be served better if fund houses aren’t so over-regulated.

