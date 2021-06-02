Sebi’s software scanners can spot sneaky trades

According to Sebi, it was an alert sounded last July by its internal scanners that prompted a closer look at suspicious Infy stock trades around the declaration of its financial results. Activity before and after Infosys’s release of numbers for the June quarter was placed under its lens. Eventually, a longer timeline showed similar trading behaviour over several quarters. If Sebi’s surveillance has been on an upward curve of sophistication, it should not surprise us. The portfolio is currently held by its wholetime director Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chief of ICICI Securities Ltd who joined the regulator in 2017 armed with vast experience in private-sector banking, especially investment services. There have been several changes since then. In 2019, Sebi’s chairperson Ajay Tyagi said that the board would spend ₹500 crore on a technology upgrade to enhance its analytical capabilities. As part of its ‘data lake’ project, modern tools of pattern recognition, artificial intelligence and machine learning were to be deployed. Watching stock markets for various violations is an essential part of any such watchdog’s job, of course. Keeping track of who is privy to what information is another aspect. In 2018, Sebi had directed companies to maintain databases of all such senior-level staff, loaded with their identities, roles and PAN numbers, and structured suitably to not just enable internal controls, but also show time stamps and let audit trails be traced. These norms have been refined for clarity on data access and enlarged for wider coverage; consultants, auditors and the like have all been drawn in. Given the scope of this exercise, we can assume that Sebi is significantly better placed now to map market patterns against business information flows.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}