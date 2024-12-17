Second shot: Could cooperative federalism revive Indian farm reforms?
Summary
- The Centre’s last big moves to reform agriculture were rolled back. Getting Indian states to experiment with structural change, as a new draft policy sets out to do, is now worth a try. It may help soften farmer resistance to market orientation.
India’s farm sector has long been bonded to the state. The supply of major crops is responsive not to price signals that reflect actual demand, but mostly to minimum support prices (MSPs) set by the government, which is widely seen by farmers as their buyer of first and last resort.