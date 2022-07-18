Secure Indian interests: Ensure fair play in media

It’s a global worry. In 2014, Spain took a cue from Germany and tried enacting its own pay mandate. Google News withdrew from the Spanish market, but only to return recently with a clutch of deals with publishers under the EU’s copyright rules of 2019 that marked the end of a market-wide free ride. French media also saw a flurry of sign-ups thanks to new rules. This May, the global search giant declared it would compensate over 300 EU publications for their feed. Last year, Australia passed a law to assure its local media a fairer share; while it was milder than its first draft, as it ran into a Google exit threat and Facebook news blackout, it did address a glaring power gap and help the Aussie press get a better bargain. India, Canada, France and the UK were among the countries whose leaders Australia’s then prime minister said he had discussed that law with. Canada has moved its own version. What unites these efforts is a publicly recognized need to restrain the clout of outsized online news dispensers. India also needs to fend off the risk of vital home coverage suffering deficiencies should local media earnings be squeezed by a shift to digital consumption under Big Tech dominance. As Chandrasekhar said, “The market power on digital advertising that is currently being exercised by the Big Tech majors, which places Indian media companies at a position of disadvantage, is an issue that is seriously being examined…." Legal leverage available to Indian news generators would help undo distortions wrought by internet gateways.