The human cost of the covid pandemic has been overwhelming—the loss of lives, income and employment left many devastated. The closure of educational institutions robbed young people, especially girls, of education and peer relationships. All this has severely affected our collective well-being. With India facing the possibility of a third wave of infections, there is a need to act swiftly and put in place ways to safeguard the most vulnerable and worst affected.

Young girls and women, especially the poor and disadvantaged, have been disproportionately impacted. They continue to struggle under the weight of increased household responsibilities, lack of employment and financial dependence, and, worst of all, a lack of access to adequate healthcare, including reproductive. Girls are more likely to miss out on education than boys, with schools moving classes online and girls having limited access to mobile devices. Many girls were pushed into taking on an increased load of household chores or labour and care-giving, which kept them away from classes. Many of them are unlikely to return when schools reopen.

Mobility restrictions have forced families to stay at home, increasing the risk of gender-based violence and loss of autonomy and livelihoods. In 2020 and subsequently in 2021 as well, complaints of domestic violence rose significantly. The reported complaints between January and May 2021 were higher than any year since 2000. Even existing figures are gross underestimates, given that 86% of women who experience violence never seek help. This has a profound impact on women’s mental health and may lead to outcomes such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal tendencies and substance abuse. According to recently-released National Family Health Survey-5 (NHFS-5) data, spousal violence among ever-married women aged 18-49 years has only decreased marginally by 1.9 percentage points since the last survey.

Women also face other forms of oppression. During the pandemic, accredited social health activists, or ASHAs, faced violence in their line of duty. In Bengaluru, they were assaulted by a mob when they visited a locality for disease inspection; in Haryana, they were attacked while conducting door-to-door coronavirus symptom-tracing. Female frontline health workers who are the backbone of our primary health care system often face backlashes and discrimination.

Further, women’s access to essential health services has been impacted. Sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, have been especially hit, with studies indicating a record spike in unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and maternal mortality.

It is therefore important to consider family planning services a matter of India’s economic security and unwanted pregnancy as a risk to that stability. The NFHS-5 reported remarkable improvements on some family planning and health indicators. India’s total fertility rate dipped to 2. This shows that the country’s population is progressing towards stabilization. We must maintain momentum on the gains made in sexual and reproductive health, with a focus on family planning at the national and state levels.

Here follow my recommendations:

Innovate and expand the use of information and technology to serve the underserved, especially those living in rural areas, and those belonging to marginalized communities. Technology could also be leveraged to reach young people. Covid has opened up newer ways to connect and bring services closer home, like telemedicine.

Impart culturally and age-appropriate education on sexuality, and include information on sexual and reproductive health in skill-building programmes in the curriculums of Nehru Yuva Kendras, schools, etc. Technology can help reach the youth.

Reduce the dependence on overburdened health care facilities. The National Family Planning programme should consider repurposing some contraceptive methods, like oral contraceptive pills (OCP), as ‘self-care’ methods. Ease regulatory and legal barriers for OCPs and emergency contraceptives (ECs). Allow the distribution of oral and emergency contraceptive pills by non-physicians in the private sector. ASHAs and ANMs can distribute these during their visits. This will require reassigning OCPs and ECs in appropriate schedules of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Improve India’s covid vaccine coverage by creating mechanisms that encourage communities to facilitate vaccination for women.

Disseminate social behaviour change communication material to address issues of vaccine hesitancy that are specific to women, such as myths surrounding its adverse effects on menstruating, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Health emergencies disproportionately impact women. As policymakers and public representatives, it is incumbent upon us to prioritize women’s health needs. This requires sustained commitment from multiple stakeholders, including decision-makers, civil society and health providers.

Experiences worldwide have taught us that there is no easy route to gender equality. We must ensure that women in India have an equal opportunity to lead a safe and healthy life. Lowering vaccine hesitancy, coupled with strengthening reproductive services, could be the first step towards mitigating the impact of India’s two waves of covid and providing women and girls a better chance to fight a possible third wave.

Vandana Chavan is a member of parliament, Rajya Sabha

