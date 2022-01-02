Secure women from the impact of health emergencies

Young girls and women, especially the poor and disadvantaged, have been disproportionately impacted. They continue to struggle under the weight of increased household responsibilities, lack of employment and financial dependence, and, worst of all, a lack of access to adequate healthcare, including reproductive. Girls are more likely to miss out on education than boys, with schools moving classes online and girls having limited access to mobile devices. Many girls were pushed into taking on an increased load of household chores or labour and care-giving, which kept them away from classes. Many of them are unlikely to return when schools reopen.