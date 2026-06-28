Securities Markets Code: how a single word could criminalize every informed investor in India

The Securities Markets Code of 2025 contains a drafting error in Clause 93(b) so small that it is monosyllabic. The conjunction used is “or.” It should be “and.” In ordinary writing, this would be a copy-editor’s note.
In a provision that carries up to ten years of imprisonment, a fine of ₹25 crore and qualifies as a scheduled offence under India’s Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), the difference between these two words is the difference between a law that targets guilty traders and one that can ensnare every investor who reads the morning newspaper before placing a trade.
Clause 93(b) prohibits a person from dealing in securities “while in possession of material or non-public information that would affect the value of such securities.” The target is obvious: front-running, or trading akin to insider dealing that exploits information asymmetry, corrupts price discovery and destroys investor confidence.