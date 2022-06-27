Sedition needs a clear definition for it to be retained in law books4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Its existence is lamentable and ought to be confronted with the clarity of our democratic principles
India is oft referred to as the world’s largest democracy. There may be some credit in the bestowment of such a title, especially considering the governmental competence required to run a nation so vast and populous while combating the bureaucratic nightmares, logistical hurdles and conflicting demographic appeasements it would entail. However, arguably, what good is ‘democratic’ governance if the governed have no means or mechanism to reprove the governor? Would not the lack of such media overturn the very foundation of democratic principles?