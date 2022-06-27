India is oft referred to as the world’s largest democracy. There may be some credit in the bestowment of such a title, especially considering the governmental competence required to run a nation so vast and populous while combating the bureaucratic nightmares, logistical hurdles and conflicting demographic appeasements it would entail. However, arguably, what good is ‘democratic’ governance if the governed have no means or mechanism to reprove the governor? Would not the lack of such media overturn the very foundation of democratic principles?

Troubling questions like this would creep into our minds when we examine Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, which covers the offence of sedition. A cursory reading of this provision by even loyalists of a governing formation should stir their conscience. For, the wording of it is so generic and loose that practically any form of dissident behaviour, even a mild form of constructive criticism, could interpretatively fall within the penal ambit of Section 124-A.

It is in this context that we wish to discuss Indian laws of sedition (an instrument in the hands of governor) and free speech (an instrument in the hands of the governed). Our sedition law was originally introduced in British India by Lord Macaulay in 1837 as Section 113 of the then draft Indian Penal Code (IPC), which currently corresponds to Section 124-A of the IPC, 1860. Although it was at first omitted in the actual Act passed in 1860, Sir James Stephen, then law member in the Viceroy’s Council, stated that the omission of Section 113 in the penal code was erroneous, and as a “corrective measure", introduced Section 124-A in the IPC in 1870. This introduction can be viewed in its contemporaneous context; the British regime at the time was facing severe opposition and resistance, with an intention to overthrow it altogether. Interestingly, one of the reasons cited by Stephen for introducing 124-A was that, in the absence of such provisions, this offence would be penalized under the more severe common law of England, which could result in transportation for life. Remarkably, it seems that an unelected power chose to speak of the public good in a manner—reminiscent of the times that were approaching—that was consistent with a changing world order and changing views. This section was touted as offering some protection from a harsher English law.

What’s even more unsettling than the genesis of 124-A was what followed. Originally enacted by a British government to detain and silence persons who would through their voices and actions catalyse condemnation of British colonial rule in India, the provision not only managed to remain decidedly in place after 1947, despite severe opposition, but was also reinforced during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government by the conversion of the offence into a cognizable one.

Thus has 124-A persisted as a law that was quite clearly conceived as a coercive gag to extinguish free and fair speech, and which, for all practical purposes, serves as nothing but a monument to a deposed imperialist regime, the stench of which wafts through some corners of our nation even today. The undue retention and reinforcement of this provision in modern times is tantamount to a glaring abuse of the Constitution of India, which is the foundation of our system of administration and law.

Ironically, the same instrument that was once utilized by agents of the British Raj to repress the liberties of the Indian people continues to be used in a country that is celebrating 75 years of freedom. A slew of sedition cases before various forums of the judiciary just this year should remind us how we still need to work towards ensuring that our legal provisions are consistent with the liberty assuring spirit of India’s Constitution.

There are many instances of the law being invoked on flimsy grounds. Worth a mention here is a recent judgement by the Supreme Court wherein the said court restrained the incumbent Andhra Pradesh government from pursuing adverse action against two Telugu news channels booked under Section 124-A of the IPC. In this regard, the statement of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud should be noted: “Everything cannot be seditious. It is time we define what is sedition and what is not."

This is only one example among a soaring case load of matters before the judiciary, where the executive has been reprimanded by the courts for wrongfully invoking Section 124-A. However, despite judicial resistance against the same, the onslaught of detainment occasioned by allegedly ‘seditious’ actions continues to escalate. A statistical analysis of registered sedition cases published by the National Crime Records Bureau between the years of 2014 and 2018 clearly shows a stark increase in such cases.

Therefore, the need for legislative intervention that clearly redefines the parameters by which something amounts to a ‘seditious act’ under Indian law is unquestionable. While it may be argued that a provision criminalizing sedition is still required to counter extreme circumstances and dire situations of communal violence, etc, Section 124-A as it stands today cannot and should not be permitted to exist, especially within the framework of a justice system that prides itself in its liberalism.

Nishikant Nayak is an advocate engaged with the office of J. Krishna Murari, Supreme Court of India, as a judicial intern.