Sedition needs a clear definition for it to be retained in law books

It is in this context that we wish to discuss Indian laws of sedition (an instrument in the hands of governor) and free speech (an instrument in the hands of the governed). Our sedition law was originally introduced in British India by Lord Macaulay in 1837 as Section 113 of the then draft Indian Penal Code (IPC), which currently corresponds to Section 124-A of the IPC, 1860. Although it was at first omitted in the actual Act passed in 1860, Sir James Stephen, then law member in the Viceroy’s Council, stated that the omission of Section 113 in the penal code was erroneous, and as a “corrective measure", introduced Section 124-A in the IPC in 1870. This introduction can be viewed in its contemporaneous context; the British regime at the time was facing severe opposition and resistance, with an intention to overthrow it altogether. Interestingly, one of the reasons cited by Stephen for introducing 124-A was that, in the absence of such provisions, this offence would be penalized under the more severe common law of England, which could result in transportation for life. Remarkably, it seems that an unelected power chose to speak of the public good in a manner—reminiscent of the times that were approaching—that was consistent with a changing world order and changing views. This section was touted as offering some protection from a harsher English law.

