Seeing forests everywhere: A cure is finally within sight

It was forgotten that the state of land records in India is horrid—parcels demarcated as forest in one government record may be classified differently in another. Land owners then face grim consequences; once classified as forest, it is very difficult for a piece of land to be put to any use, and impossible specifically for some kinds of uses (constructing houses, for example). A national daily recently discovered that the Reserve Bank of India and much of Lutyens’ Delhi is built on land recorded as ‘forest land’. Inconsistency in land records has also negatively affected businesses—about 30 resorts in Karnataka were recently caught in the crossfire between the state’s revenue and forest departments, which could not decide whether or not the land used by these resorts was forest land.