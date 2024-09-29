Opinion
Generating jobs in India’s highly segmented labour market will be a long haul
Sudipto Mundle 4 min read 29 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- We must think ahead as we frame policies for job generation. Alongside incentives for business hiring, we need various policy measures to achieve well-paid, high-productivity formal employment. Plus, we must prepare our workforce for the tech revolutions that will shape the emerging global economy.
Employment growth is now a policy priority following the revealed voter impatience with limited opportunities for jobs and decent livelihoods in the May elections.
