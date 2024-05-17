Seinfeld’s spoof on Kellogg: Brand theft or celebrity endorsement?
Summary
- Jerry Seinfeld’s new comedy film ‘Unfrosted’ makes fun of breakfast cereal major Kellogg’s launch of Pop-Tarts, even as the comedian dares the company to sue. But the brand's owner would rather join the joke, not take him on for intellectual property infringement. What’s going on? Don’t ask AI.
A minor buzz arose this week over the major issue of whether AI chatbots had evolved a sense of humour. Maybe we’ll know once AI bots get to have the last laugh. For now, another vital question should strike us: Have corporations evolved one? The ribs they tickle are usually by the ad agencies they hire. A test case popped into view this month with the Netflix release of comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted, a spoof on Kellogg-versus-Post rivalry over breakfast cereals and other satisfiers of taste-buds in America.