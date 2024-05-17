Seinfeld’s spoof on Kellogg: Brand theft or celebrity endorsement?

So, did Seinfeld get away with brand infringement? This is where the plot thickens. Pleased by the buzz, perhaps, Pop-Tarts’ owner Kellanova leapt to join the joke. It ran a spoofy two-minute video of its own to wag a finger at Seinfeld for brand theft as funnily as it could. It even launched limited-pack Tart-Pops, picking up the movie’s version of why it sold like hot cakes: The clunky name Trat-Pop was mistakenly read out backwards on TV as “Pop-Tart," which proved far catchier than its archrival’s fuddy-duddy Country Squares.