Selective loan recasts could serve India well

Any exercise to cushion Indian debtors against the adverse impact of our covid crisis must necessarily be guided by what is best for India’s economy overall. Not just in the short-term, but looking ahead as well. As instant relief soon after the pandemic’s outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to offer a moratorium on loan repayments, but the corona crunch not only outlasted its six-month validity, the scheme’s lack of an interest waiver left its availers staring at scary pile-ups of payback dues. A longer-lasting reprieve for borrowers in the form of one-off loan recasts was deemed necessary. The terms of credit could be stretched out for two extra years, and perhaps some debt converted to equity. One major challenge, though, was to shield banks from an unbearably heavy burden of loans going bad. This called for an exercise to separate poor pre-covid performers from the temporarily covid-stressed. As a primary filter, default-tainted advances were to be marked as ineligible for help. On Monday, RBI announced its broad acceptance of recommendations made by a panel under veteran banker K.V. Kamath on what metrics should be considered as they go about restructuring debt in 26 business sectors. Some of the guidelines may seem too strict, but their adoption could help reduce the risk of a full-blown banking crisis later.

The pandemic has hit different sectors of our economy differently. Retail and wholesale trade, roads, textiles and hospitality have suffered the most, while sectors such as power, steel and real estate fell upon even harder times. The panel’s report would have RBI grant banks reasonable flexibility in drawing up resolution plans for clients, with pre-covid performance to be compared with this year’s quarterly data, cash flow projections made, and accounts to be classified as moderately, mildly or severely stressed. It also makes space for variation from one sector to another, based on operational differences, in the application of a basic set of financial tests. It would be mandatory for lenders to evaluate borrowers on five key ratios that reveal a business’s level of leverage, availability of cash and ability to fulfil debt obligations. All must show a debt service coverage ratio of 1 or more, for example. This means they must generate enough operating income to cover their post-rejig loan bills. Also, their current assets must equal or exceed their current liabilities, a measure of liquidity, though the aviation sector has been given a relaxation on this to account for the liability of pre-sold air tickets. Likewise, real estate firms will get greater leeway on their ratio of debt to ebitda—i.e., earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization—than others, thanks to long gestation periods in the realty business. In all, the reasoning seems sound.

For the scheme to work as envisioned, inter-creditor agreements would have to be firmed up and specified conditions met for several quarters at a trot. This seems to assume an economic recovery in, say, the next fiscal year. Whether one will materialize is uncertain at this juncture. Our corona curve remains steep and consumption subdued, while a revival in capital formation, which has been on a downtrend for years, could be an exasperating wait. And if business conditions refuse to improve soon, we cannot rule out the possibility of companies resorting to “creative accounting" in their effort to meet RBI’s financial checklist. Still, at least on paper, the details of our recast plan appear sensible enough to mitigate a dud-loan disaster that may lie ahead.