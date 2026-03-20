A straw poll might show there exists a field of technology in which we Indians actually find it hard to be optimistic: self-driving vehicles. Satellite-guided traffic is a tech vision that’s unlikely to survive contact with our urban streets, unless AI can evolve to outsmart, say, a ‘squid’ motorist (in biker parlance) and learn the art of a real-world dodge.
Forget self-driving cars: Think of how else technology could ride to the rescue of urban India’s streets
SummaryCould spectrum allocation for road connectivity help India sort its traffic woes? As the Centre puts V2X technology to the task, we must explore the full potential of this telecom network initiative. While orderly traffic can save lives, road pricing could optimize street usage and prevent gridlocks
A straw poll might show there exists a field of technology in which we Indians actually find it hard to be optimistic: self-driving vehicles. Satellite-guided traffic is a tech vision that’s unlikely to survive contact with our urban streets, unless AI can evolve to outsmart, say, a ‘squid’ motorist (in biker parlance) and learn the art of a real-world dodge.
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