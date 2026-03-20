Forget self-driving cars: Think of how else technology could ride to the rescue of urban India’s streets

Our current toll-plaza set-up for highways is a patchy tangle, but could be webbed into a national plan. Orbital scanners offer not just full coverage of roads, but can also track a vehicle’s path and speed. This could enable a high-tech toll system that would not just vary charges in line with traffic density (or demand), but also charge a hefty premium for the use of a speedy lane. Those who value their time would pay for faster passage. Real-time price fluctuations in this market could optimize traffic in all its chaotic diversity.