Self-amplifying vaccines could fight the next pandemic

Like Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines, Arcturus’s saRNA shot carries the genetic code for the coronavirus’s spike protein, which human cells are tricked into making so that the immune system can learn to fend it off. But saRNA also includes the code for the virus’s replication machinery, the enzymes that can make copies of that code. This means that as the cell churns out a spike protein, it is being fed the formula for making more of it. This self-amplifying quality provides a few key advantages. Doses of saRNA vaccines can be much smaller than what’s required for an mRNA vaccine. Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA shots are 100 and 30 micrograms, respectively, whereas Arcturus’s shots are 5 micrograms. In an emergency, significantly smaller doses could mean many more available to quickly vaccinate more people, ideally at a lower cost. Arcturus’s technology also enables the vaccine to be freeze-dried, so it would be easier to send around the world than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, which currently need to be stored at subzero temperatures.