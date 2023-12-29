Self-driving cars are great, but we need lots more autonomous stuff

All the talk about autonomous automobility—self-driving cars—has me wondering: Why hasn’t the self-navigating concept been applied in other areas yet?
I’ve been trying to master the guitar for 60 years, with no great success. I can’t read music, and I can’t play scales. My fingerpicking is oafish. I’m not much better than when I was a kid.
A self-playing guitar—something very much like a player piano—could remedy this. A number of self-playing musical instruments have been invented, but not the way I mean. They’re not something you can hold in your hands—they just sit there like a piece of furniture. You can’t pretend to be Eddie Van Halen standing next to a piece of furniture. It’s like owning a self-driving car that you can’t sit in.
A portable self-playing guitar—call it the Autonomous Axe—would allow the owner to pretend to be a talented guitarist while the machine handles the real work and the musicianship. It would immediately intuit, for instance, when a song calls for a diminished C minor seventh, whereas left to my own devices I would ineptly strum a generic C chord.
Self-playing guitars could effortlessly modulate from G major to D-flat, something I have never been able to do. And with a self-playing guitar in my hands I’d never have to worry about getting blisters on my fingers. (Self-callousing fingertips is another idea, though we are still probably years away from that.)
Needless to say, critics would savage self-playing guitars for their failings. If you didn’t keep your eye on them, they’d start playing jazzy, fussy arpeggios in the middle of “Highway to Hell." And sometimes electrocute their owners. To which the manufacturers of self-playing guitars would say: “We’re going to lose a few people overboard before we perfect this thing. But self-playing guitars are the wave of the future. Followed by self-playing ukuleles."
What are some other areas for autonomous devices to improve our lives? Well, for starters, self-washing storm windows. I’ve got more than a hundred windowpanes in my house, and keeping them clean is a nightmare. It’s excruciating to get out there with Windex and a rag and clean them myself, and it’s prohibitively expensive to hire window cleaners to do it. Autonomous, self-cleaning windows are the way to go.
How would critics respond to this innovation? Negatively, of course. Self-cleaning windows confuse birds, which smash into them, mistaking them for bird baths. Self-cleaning windows could be hacked into by criminals who could steal all your passwords or post videos of your private life on the Dark Web or program your windows to attract more dirt. Also, self-cleaning windows would increase unemployment.
Fine. How about self-correcting T-shirts that immediately remove offensive slogans when you find yourself in church or visiting Grandma? Or self-destructing cheese that would immediately vaporize once it gets a week beyond its expiration date? And who could say no to self-peeling onions?
Would critics embrace these wondrous innovations? No. Self-correcting T-shirts constitute a form of censorship that threatens the very principles on which this great country is founded. Also, they’re made in Third World sweatshops by 9-year-old children.
As for self-destructing cheeses, they are likely to ignore owners’ instructions and actually become more toxic. Self-peeling onions wouldn’t help much because you would still need to use a sharp knife to chop them into teeny-tiny pieces. Which could lead to fatalities.
That said, the rise of autonomous devices probably cannot be halted. Anyone who has had trouble keeping a hairpiece in place would welcome the arrival of self-correcting toupees. And the autonomous Holy Grail would be self-investing money. But it would likely all get poured into making more autonomous things. And who needs those?