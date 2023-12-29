Self-driving cars are great, but we need lots more autonomous stuff

Needless to say, critics would savage self-playing guitars for their failings. If you didn’t keep your eye on them, they’d start playing jazzy, fussy arpeggios in the middle of “Highway to Hell." And sometimes electrocute their owners. To which the manufacturers of self-playing guitars would say: “We’re going to lose a few people overboard before we perfect this thing. But self-playing guitars are the wave of the future. Followed by self-playing ukuleles."