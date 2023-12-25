Self-driving cars still have a long road ahead of them
Summary
- AI hype must not mislead us: It will be a long while before they are fed sufficient data for road safety
Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles, nearly all the electric cars it has sold in the US to date. This is to fix a flawed system designed to ensure drivers pay attention when they use ‘Autopilot,’ a driver-assistance module that holds the promise of giving us self-driving vehicles one day. According to Wired, like many advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot requires a driver’s hands kept on the steering wheel, although some drivers have worked out that these systems can be fooled by hanging a weight from it. In extreme cases, drivers have been found in the back-seat of their vehicles while Autopilot was in charge. Also, the system does not immediately disengage when it senses that the steering wheel has been left unattended. At highway speeds, this delay means the vehicle could travel for over a kilometre before the system reacts to a driverless situation.