Self-driving cars still have a long road ahead of them

While AI technologists would have us believe that computers are a lot better than human beings at making decisions, that is simply not true. They can run mathematical calculations and operations faster than we can, for sure, and today’s AI can spit out predictions from models that use enormous amounts of data. But to be clear, they are using mathematical models which are a couple of hundred years old—though they were codified for computer use only around 40 years ago. These models are bereft of certain types of intelligence. For instance, if I see crows on the road, I am unlikely to hit the brakes, as I would if I were approaching a human or a larger animal—say, a cow. I know that crows are likely to fly away as they sense my vehicle approach, whereas a human or bovine presence is significantly different as they may not get themselves out of the way soon enough. As an aside, I drove to Coimbatore from Coonoor the other day, and knew I should freeze at the sight of a bison.