Self-driving Teslas can’t sneak around the US-China ‘silicon curtain’

What’s the value of a good story? $82 billion, to judge by Tesla’s 15% share price gain on Monday. That’s the effect of news that the company had won tentative approval to roll out its driver-support technology in China, following a surprise meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday.

Trying to decipher the entrails of Elon Musk’s gnomic pronouncements is never an easy task. Is he planning to release a cut-price Model 2 sedan next, or a robotaxi? Is he in favour of action on climate change, or does he think it’s communism? Does he even care much about making cars these days, when there is so much fun to be had posting memes and launching rockets?

The lightning visit to China at least clarifies the narrative on the last point, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas: “Even the smallest gesture of commitment (an unannounced trip to Beijing) has elevated meaning here, combating concerns over Musk’s commitment to Tesla."

The difficulty comes when you dig beneath the vapourware of stories and ambitions, and look at what has actually changed for Tesla. It’s rather less than meets the eye.

You might not know it from the way Musk talks, but Tesla’s driver-assistance system—misleadingly and dangerously dubbed ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD)—has been falling behind the competition of late. Mercedes-Benz is already selling vehicles in the US that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road in low-risk conditions.

That’s known as Level 3 autonomous driving, a step beyond the Level 2 technology used by Tesla’s FSD. BMW has added the same feature to its new 7 Series saloons in Germany, while Honda released a small number of Level 3 cars as far back as 2021.

Alphabet’s Waymo is aiming a step further, with Level 4 self-driving that won’t even prompt passengers to take over in tricky circumstances. That has put it well in advance of both Tesla and General Motors’ Cruise, as my colleague Dave Lee wrote earlier this year.

This makes reports of a Tesla-Baidu tie-up perhaps the most interesting thing to come out of Musk’s China trip. The Chinese search giant has been building an open platform for autonomous cars and is running robotaxi pilot projects in Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing. It’s not clear how deeply the collaboration will go, but Tesla’s best prospect of catching up on autonomous driving will require pooling expertise with rivals, rather than staying in splendid isolation. The Baidu alliance might be a first step towards that.

Even so, it’s hard to justify Monday’s $82 billion share price pop. In America, FSD is a way of taking advantage of steadily improving consumer confidence and lacklustre offerings from rivals to sell EVs for a significant premium to the sticker price. Conditions in China could scarcely be more different.

With sentiment still stuck around the pessimistic levels it hit during Shanghai’s 2022 lockdown, inflation barely in positive territory and dozens of EV-makers rolling out new models, the industry is engaged in a price war. For the cost of a single Tesla Model 3, you could buy three of BYD’s Seagull mini-hatchbacks or splash out on Xiaomi’s SU7 sports car, which looks and drives like a Porsche. The Model Y is still holding on to its position as China’s best-selling car, but the race in Asia this year will be won by the cheapest hardware, not the most cutting-edge software.

Given geopolitical sensitivities around data privacy and national security, it’s a coup that Tesla has managed to clear Beijing’s requirements on FSD at all. Washington is investigating Chinese sensor technology in cars and forcing Bytedance to divest its TikTok social network, and US social networks operated by Alphabet and Meta remain banned in China.

It will be a big challenge for Tesla’s machine-learning to translate any lessons picked up in China to other countries, where it posts more than three-quarters of its revenue. With a ‘silicon curtain’ now descending between the US and China, Baidu is already cut off from the most advanced AI chips; it has also had to deny reports that its chatbot is being used by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

There’s another risk, a darker one. There were 956 crashes and 29 fatalities between 2018 and 2023 involving cars using Tesla’s autonomous tech, as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported. That this toll has barely attracted adverse comment is a testament to Musk’s status as a modern American folk hero who moves fast and breaks things. Should self-driving American cars start killing people on the streets of Shenzhen and Changchun, Tesla might not be able to count on such a forgiving attitude. ©bloomberg