Self-driving Teslas can’t sneak around the US-China ‘silicon curtain’
Summary
- Elon Musk’s visit to China got Tesla a deal with Baidu, but will it help? The EV race in Asia this year will be won by the cheapest hardware, not the most cutting-edge software.
What’s the value of a good story? $82 billion, to judge by Tesla’s 15% share price gain on Monday. That’s the effect of news that the company had won tentative approval to roll out its driver-support technology in China, following a surprise meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday.