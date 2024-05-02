Self-driving Teslas can’t sneak around the US-China ‘silicon curtain’

With sentiment still stuck around the pessimistic levels it hit during Shanghai’s 2022 lockdown, inflation barely in positive territory and dozens of EV-makers rolling out new models, the industry is engaged in a price war. For the cost of a single Tesla Model 3, you could buy three of BYD’s Seagull mini-hatchbacks or splash out on Xiaomi’s SU7 sports car, which looks and drives like a Porsche. The Model Y is still holding on to its position as China’s best-selling car, but the race in Asia this year will be won by the cheapest hardware, not the most cutting-edge software.