Self-driving vehicles: The UK is ready to join the global race
Summary
- Efforts by Apple, Ford and Uber to make autonomous cars have mostly failed, while overhype by Musk and tough scrutiny in the US suggest the industry is stalling. Can friendly regulation and AI talent help British hopefuls succeed?
The market for driverless cars has been through a reckoning. Efforts by Apple, Ford Motor Company and Uber to make AI-driven vehicles have mostly failed, while chronic overhype by Elon Musk and tougher regulatory scrutiny in the US all suggest the industry is stalling. But not all hope is lost. Google’s Waymo, General Motors’ Cruise and some Chinese firms are still pursuing driverless projects. Now, the UK is racing forward too.