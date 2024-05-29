Self-driving vehicles: The UK is ready to join the global race

The UK’s Automated Vehicles Act has a section titled, “Communications likely to confuse as to autonomous capability," which bans companies from creating confusion over whether their cars can drive themselves. It’s a sharp but subtle policy that the industry has long needed, given how much puffery has raised expectations that the industry has failed to deliver on. Among his many pronouncements, Musk once tweeted that Tesla cars would self-drive as well as humans by 2021, the same year Ford also predicted it would sell cars without steering wheels. Both were wrong.