Selfie habits have gone beyond casual pictures taken for social media
Summary
- Online self-projections in every possible way, no matter how inauthentic, seem to be the new order. This is unfortunate.
The Prabhadevi-Dadar sea-face is a not so well known seafront in Mumbai. But something has changed in recent years. More people seem to be clicking selfies and making reels even on this unclean seafront, with the Bandra-Worli sealink and Mumbai’s famous violet sunsets in winter months making for an excellent background. And given their long shots, the dirt that the sea throws onto the beach is rarely visible in these photographs and reels.