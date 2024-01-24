Selfie habits have gone beyond casual pictures taken for social media

The Prabhadevi-Dadar sea-face is a not so well known seafront in Mumbai. But something has changed in recent years. More people seem to be clicking selfies and making reels even on this unclean seafront, with the Bandra-Worli sealink and Mumbai’s famous violet sunsets in winter months making for an excellent background. And given their long shots, the dirt that the sea throws onto the beach is rarely visible in these photographs and reels.

In fact, such photographers and reel- makers have descended not just on this particular part, but on every site that is even remotely beautiful, making them a huge nuisance at popular tourist spots. Also, instead of experiencing the beauty of the moment, they are busy taking pictures and making reels from every possible angle. They seem more interested in documentation than being mindful of the experience itself. Once documented, it has to be published on different social media: X, Facebook, Instagram, even LinkedIn.

So, we live in an era where the human mind seems more concerned about how to click a photograph, and think of a good caption before publishing it on social media in search of likes and other forms of external validation, than being in the moment. And this has happened because of the rise of smartphones along with cheap internet access.

Indeed, documenting and talking up an experience is now not just limited to photographs. The trend is visible even on LinkedIn. People do a seven-day course on something, then write a 1,000-word post on it, and other people place congratulatory comments on the post, often in the hope that this favour will be returned later. People also draw detailed management and corporate lessons from the smallest experiences in their daily lives. Again, the projection of an experience is more important than the experience itself.

One impact of this can clearly be seen in profiles and resumes of corporate job holders. One always did talk oneself up in a resume, but now with experience projection at work, the need to talk oneself up has risen further. So, those who are honest about what they do would lose out, unless recruiters are sharp enough to separate the wheat from the pfaff and chaff. As Alice Sherwood puts it in Authenticity: “Technology can indeed be harnessed to amplify the forces of fakery."

There is also a phenomenon of food dishes being clicked in restaurants before consumption to post online. Then there are pre-wedding photo shoots. Even before the real experience of a marriage sets in, the projection of how good things are looking—with exhibits placed on social media—has become essential to matrimonial ceremonies and wedding business models. Of course, post-wedding honeymoon pictures are a must as well. Nothing seems to be personal anymore.

Then there are twenty-something financial influencers who have ridden the recent stock market wave telling the world how easy it is to become rich, again projecting their limited experience of investing for the world at large, perhaps thinking that their experience is the only one that really matters.

So, what’s happening here? Our desires are being manipulated. As Luke Burgis writes in Wanting: “We are not entirely our own, but exist in a web of relationships connected by desire… Desires don’t magically and spontaneously happen. They are generated and shaped in the dynamic world of human interaction. Someone has to supply a model." Before the rise of social media, the model could be a sportsperson, an actor, a musician or even a politician for that matter. But the rise of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms has led to a situation “where everyone in the world is a potential model." And, as Burgis puts it, many of these models are from within our world, socially speaking: “They are close enough for us to compare ourselves to them. They are the most influential models of all."

This explains why so many people take selfies and make reels. Everyone else around them is doing the same. This explains why LinkedIn has become the management guru of the masses. It also explains why many teenagers so desperately want to become YouTube and Instagram influencers. It also explains the career choice of many freshly minted chartered accountants and MBAs who want to become financial influencers. People around them are doing the same. And if they can do it, so can we, and so should we.

Of course, there are consequences to this. First, where does all this stop? Non-stop posing and posturing is creating a crisis of authenticity. What’s real? What’s not? Second, as Sherwood puts it, there is “pressure from social media to showcase a pretend perfect life." This leads to grass always seeming greener on the other side, something which is not good for mental health. As Sherwood explains: “Don’t believe your eyes: remember you’re seeing what you’re meant to see, not what’s really there."

Third, with the influencer space getting crowded, competition is eating away any distinction in their content. Influencers visit the same places, and if one discovers a new place, others come descending, taking away the joy and wonder of serendipity that people could have possibly experienced.