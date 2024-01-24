Selfie habits have gone beyond casual pictures taken for social media

So, what’s happening here? Our desires are being manipulated. As Luke Burgis writes in Wanting: “We are not entirely our own, but exist in a web of relationships connected by desire… Desires don’t magically and spontaneously happen. They are generated and shaped in the dynamic world of human interaction. Someone has to supply a model." Before the rise of social media, the model could be a sportsperson, an actor, a musician or even a politician for that matter. But the rise of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms has led to a situation “where everyone in the world is a potential model." And, as Burgis puts it, many of these models are from within our world, socially speaking: “They are close enough for us to compare ourselves to them. They are the most influential models of all."