Let fiscal federalism and economic freedom drive prosperity in times of a trade war
Summary
- Today’s trade war mustn’t distract India from pursuing a clear domestic agenda for economic success. Here’s a thought experiment of an autarkic model that’ll help clarify what we should do.
Imagine there was no other country but India. The subcontinent was all the landmass that there was on the planet, with oceans all around. And all 1.5 billion people in the world were Indians. The Indian national economy would be the global economy. There would be no such things as international trade, foreign investment and immigration. The Indian economy would be an autarchy. By definition, it would be self-sufficient.