The idea that people are better off doing what they can do more efficiently is called ‘comparative advantage.’ It is the single biggest idea that can make our self-sufficient closed economy a prosperous one. When people, firms and regions do what they are most efficient at doing, they specialize and become more productive. They then trade with others who are better at other things. Some places specialize in software technology, some in manufacturing, some in agricultural products, some in tourism, and so on. Indeed, comparative advantage is not an imposition. People specialize because they have reasons and the freedom to do so.