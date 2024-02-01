Sell-off slowdown: Did disinvestment lose priority or get held up?

One temptation for New Delhi is to sell only under-performers and retain dividend givers. In 2023-24, such payouts have joined buoyant tax collections to act as a harness against fiscal slippage. But for the whole economy to benefit, what matters is the state ceding commercial space. With this clarity, sell-off choices can be made by asset saleability as a big operative criterion. The basic conditions for it have been convergent: Private demand for Indian assets has been robust and our public finances must be tightened after the fiscal expansion brought on by covid. And while it’s good to command high sale prices, we should not rule out selling state assets cheaply if they attract weak investor interest. That bargain-price offloading may be needed explains why doubling down on the agenda takes political confidence. This aspect heightens the wonder over why the programme has languished. It seems forlorn, if not entirely adrift. For the sake of reforms, we hope this is just a pause and not a reflection of a rethink on its value as a policy thrust. And even though an interim budget may not be the best platform for this, the government would do well to clarify its position and outline the way forward on it.