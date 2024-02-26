Semaglutide and the wild democratization of thinness

Across the world, a wonder drug is helping the rich lose weight without the inconvenience of putting in an effort. As a result, Semaglutide, a string of amino acids created by a Danish pharma giant to reduce blood sugar, is democratizing thinness. What was once possible only for people with resolve, lovers of fitness, austere eaters, the genetically lucky, the vain, and masochists, is now attainable by unremarkable people. In time, as patents expire across the world, the prices of the drug will crash and most people will be able to lose weight in the easiest way the world has yet invented. And we will move closer to a kind of equality that is not talked about often—better health for people who cannot work hard to achieve it, or people who are simply not lucky enough to be born with normal metabolism. Is this sort of equality a good thing? What can ever be bad about equality?