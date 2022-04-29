Semiconductors are the perfect candidate for the AtmaNirbhar formula

The short point is that there could be moments of stress and conflict between India and the major powers and, in order to preserve the capacity to stay autonomous, India needs not just smart alliances but also indigenous capability. Today, the world of advanced technology is fragmenting into separate camps. US technology is being denied to China. China is bent on developing its own tech capability. The ability to launch missiles, guide them accurately to their targets, evade detection, as much as possible, track hostile manoeuvres — everything involves the use of advanced computing and associated semiconductors. If access to processors were to be withheld on any count — a partisan US Congress might do that just to spite their President — precisely when India needs them, India would stand disarmed, if not crippled.