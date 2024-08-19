We must focus on semiconductor chip manufacturing to get ahead in the GenAI race
Summary
- The future of AI technology is being shaped not just by code and software, but by semiconductor chips. Strategic partnerships with East Asian hardware firms, equity stakes in semiconductor companies and involvement in the global hardware supply chain should be prioritized.
In the GenAI era, hardware is having a moment. While companies in East Asia surge ahead in semiconductor manufacturing, many in Silicon Valley and India remain rooted in the belief that companies making software—or what we deem as the application layer—and those investing in it will continue to dominate this technology beyond the current aberrant phase.