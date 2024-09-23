There are no shortcuts to leadership in the field of semiconductors
Summary
- Chip fabrication plants are where silicon wafers transform into the semiconductors that power numerous devices. While much of the world focuses on research papers for innovation, advancements in the production process make them a reality. We have to learn by doing.
The semiconductor industry, the bedrock of modern electronics, operates on a scale both microscopic and colossal. Fabs, or semiconductor fabrication plants, are where silicon wafers undergo a complex metamorphosis, transforming into the chips that power our smartphones, laptops, cars and countless other devices.