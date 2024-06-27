Opinion
A seminal moment for India’s bond market
Arvind Char 5 min read 27 Jun 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Summary
- If the 1990s was a seminal moment for Indian equities, it’s now the turn of India’s bond market to stake its claim in the limelight.
When Indian equities first got included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in the mid-1990s, its weight in the index was 7.5%. That now stands at about 16%. Foreign portfolio ownership of Indian stocks was zero in 1991. That now accounts for about 18% of the Indian equity market’s total market capitalisation.
