A seminal moment for India’s bond market

In the local bond market, purely as demand/supply, I do not see a major impact. I expect all foreign bond inflows to be sterlised by RBI, thus creating rupee liquidity. This would mean RBI may not conduct open-market operation purchases, which tends to be a demand source for bond markets. In fact, if we get large foreign flows, RBI may be a net seller of government bonds, as would public sector banks that hold excess government securities than required.