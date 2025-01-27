Opinion
Senior officers face a significant change in the Indian Army’s promotion policy
Summary
- Reforms are underway to create tri-service theatre commands. From 1 April, the Army’s lieutenant generals will have an additional hoop to jump through before they can be promoted.
Among the bold reforms that India’s military is embracing, its organizational structure will change from 17 single-service commands to a more functional and operationally responsive network of 3-5 tri-service theatre commands.
