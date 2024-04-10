Opinion
Sensex at 75k: Why the bulls are unusually calm on the eve of an election
Summary
- Stable market conditions and hopes of policy continuity regardless of the outcome of the polls are keeping the bulls in business.
It’s unusual for stockmarket indices to hit new highs on the eve of a general election, as they are doing now. Normally we would expect plenty of volatility and price corrections, with nervous traders exiting the market and sitting on the fence.
