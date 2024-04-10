Sensex at 75k: Why the bulls are unusually calm on the eve of an election

Investors who have memories of the 2004 general elections point to the fact that economic momentum was maintained in that instance, even though the Vajpayee-led NDA was replaced by the UPA in a shock result. Indeed, the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was in charge over a decade when India enjoyed its longest, strongest bull market and excellent GDP growth. If – and this is a big if – the BJP is shunted out of power, we could see that scenario repeat.