Brace for the defamation of AI by those who missed out
A movement against AI seems keen to couch in ethics the disgruntlement and self-interest of a vocal few
A few days ago, sentient luminaries signed yet another letter to protect us from artificial intelligence (AI). Their list is meant to make a journalist like me say, “it includes Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and some highly respected AI scientists." They want a “pause" on the progress of AI for six months for humankind to evaluate its risks.