Brace for the defamation of AI by those who missed out

There is a general perception that people who have excelled in one area make sense in all areas, or that when they say something in the public interest, they do so with no ulterior motive. As expected, the luminaries have inspired thousands to add their signatures to the letter. It is a part of a larger movement to stall the progress of AI by triggering anxiety and invoking a form of logic called ethics. It is a phase every new technology goes through. The science is at first underrated, then some influential people celebrate it with evangelical fervour, ordinary people across the world believe it, a happy hysteria grows, and then a camp of disenchanted influential figures claim to worry that the new tech will harm people if it is not regulated. Inevitably, an ethics professor from an Ivy League college will condemn the tech and some guys will make a documentary. Expect all of this to unfold.

