Success with services could make the elephant dance
Summary
- Far from India’s services-led growth being unsustainable, as some argue, it has been a key driver of the country’s economic growth. But India still lacks an integrated service policy, which has resulted in ad-hoc and uneven sectoral reforms. We need a sharper policy focus on services.
The differences in the growth patterns of China and India are very striking. China is known as ‘the world's factory’ and has a global reputation for exporting manufactured goods. India has sidestepped the manufacturing sector and made a leap straight from agriculture to services.