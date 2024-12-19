Services led exports are a mixed blessing for the Indian economy
Summary
- Even as we celebrate India’s emergence as a services-led economy, with our service exports strong and their prospects bright amid rising trade flux globally, we must look beyond the numbers.
If every cloud has a silver lining, the glow around India’s data that shows November’s trade deficit at a record high of $37.9 billion is the remarkable performance of service exports. According to provisional numbers released by the government, service exports are projected to overtake merchandise exports in November 2024.