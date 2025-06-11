Manoj Pant: Let’s prepare well for negotiations on trade in services
Trade patterns show services outpacing goods both globally and in India’s case. To make the most of our comparative advantage in services, New Delhi should hold market-access talks with partners aimed at driving down restrictions that are hard to quantify.
Here are some facts. Today, the share of services in global trade stands at about 25%. More importantly, it is the only category of trade that has expanded at a rapid pace since the financial crisis year of 2008. In recent years, the share of goods in trade has fallen by about 5 percentage points and there has been a corresponding increase in the case of services.