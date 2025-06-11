Manoj Pant: Let’s prepare well for negotiations on trade in services

To cut a long story short, as services trade has increased globally by leaps and bounds, countries are increasingly grappling with the issue of codifying trade in services. As the above discussion indicates, the process will have to begin by recognizing the comparability of services across countries. For example, in educational services, we would need mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) to define comparability of degrees. This is easier said than done. In India, education is on the concurrent list for the Centre and states to legislate on, and regional regulations would also have to be considered.